Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Basf (BAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Basf (ETR: BAS):

12/28/2022 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($76.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/22/2022 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($76.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/13/2022 – Basf was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/12/2022 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($76.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/9/2022 – Basf was given a new €49.00 ($52.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2022 – Basf was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2022 – Basf was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/30/2022 – Basf was given a new €60.00 ($63.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/28/2022 – Basf was given a new €54.00 ($57.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/28/2022 – Basf was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – Basf was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/16/2022 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($76.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/15/2022 – Basf was given a new €49.00 ($52.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/14/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($65.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Basf Trading Down 0.8 %

ETR:BAS traded down €0.37 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €46.39 ($49.35). 797,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf Se has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($73.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

