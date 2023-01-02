Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 1,043,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 809.6 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance
IVSBF remained flat at $18.28 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.
About Investor AB (publ)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investor AB (publ) (IVSBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.