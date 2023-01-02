Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. 127,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,311. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

