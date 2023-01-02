Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jan 2nd, 2023

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. 127,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,311. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

