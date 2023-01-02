IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.86 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $129.86 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

