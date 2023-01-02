IOTA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.46 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, IOTA has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $502.82 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.