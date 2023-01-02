IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $284.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

