iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,093 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $95.78. 500,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,839,860. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $115.31.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
