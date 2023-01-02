iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 5.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.69% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of IXC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. 31,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,900. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

