iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,882 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.59. 155,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,526,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

