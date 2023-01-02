iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,123. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.