iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,123. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $296,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 671,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $29,575,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.