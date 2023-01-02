iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $608,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS IGRO traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 68,289 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $62.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.