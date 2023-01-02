iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

