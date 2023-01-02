iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 321,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 50,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.64. 2,533,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,687,186. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

