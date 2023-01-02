iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 390.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,237 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% in the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after acquiring an additional 321,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.48. 56,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

