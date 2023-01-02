iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWB opened at $210.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average is $214.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

