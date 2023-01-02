iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.24. 176,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,929. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $308.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average of $226.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

