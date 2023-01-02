iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 221,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

