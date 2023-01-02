iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.60. 16,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,174. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

