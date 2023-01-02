iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $120.60. 17,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,439. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.