iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,439. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

