IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 821,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.0 days.

IWG Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWG stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.98. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. IWG has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.28.

Get IWG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on IWG from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.