Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 5,375 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 13.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.11. 136,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $323.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

