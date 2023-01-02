Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 150.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,498. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $473.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

