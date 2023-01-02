Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.67. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

