Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGGGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

JUGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,655. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.