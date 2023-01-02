Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

JUGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,655. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

