JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.4 days.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $17.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCDXF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($12.87) to €15.10 ($16.06) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($23.40) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($17.02) to €15.75 ($16.76) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

