John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTD. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

HTD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,928. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.1652 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

