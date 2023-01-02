Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JOUT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.12. 5,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,886. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $96.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $673.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

