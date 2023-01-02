JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Holdings Decreased by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,036 shares during the quarter. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 344,170 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 85,725.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 228.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 515.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

