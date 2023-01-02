Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Juva Life Trading Down 15.6 %

JUVAF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 582,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,506. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

