Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,013,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 13,964,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.3 days.

Juventus Football Club Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JVTSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is involved in audiovisual and media rights licensing; operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of additional services to fans; and management of players' registration rights.

