Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IYH traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.23. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.