Kalos Management Inc. Sells 11,196 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,627,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after buying an additional 108,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,522,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 498,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.94. 1,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,897. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.