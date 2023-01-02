Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Up 14.3% in December

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 47,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Karat Packaging

In related news, CEO Alan Yu purchased 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $308,516.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,393,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,210,440.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $911,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

KRT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $286.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

