Kaspa (KAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.16 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $82.16 million and $1.39 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.26 or 0.02910540 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.45 or 0.29804661 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,617,385,819 coins and its circulating supply is 15,617,385,820 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,606,813,594 with 15,606,813,594.484415 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00520013 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,314,837.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

