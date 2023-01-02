Kering SA (PPRUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on February 2nd

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3487 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Kering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $50.66 on Monday. Kering has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kering from €690.00 ($734.04) to €620.00 ($659.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €685.00 ($728.72) to €650.00 ($691.49) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($744.68) to €520.00 ($553.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $679.11.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

