Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 28.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,630,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 812,476 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $7,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,082,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 682,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 325.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 651,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.