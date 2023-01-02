Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,690,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 39,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,133,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

