Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kismet Acquisition Two

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KAII traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,700. Kismet Acquisition Two has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

