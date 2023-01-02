Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in December

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.1 days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $18.40 during trading on Monday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.