Kokoswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,369.72 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002393 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $103.23 million and $2,369.72 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00465161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.02226418 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.92 or 0.29765560 BTC.

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

