Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $50.62 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.