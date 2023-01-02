Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $50.62 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Korn Ferry Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.