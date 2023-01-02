Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Up 30.7% in December

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kubient Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,142. Kubient has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the third quarter valued at $1,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

