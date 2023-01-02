Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kunlun Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Kunlun Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. Kunlun Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
