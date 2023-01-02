KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 82,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.59.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
