L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

