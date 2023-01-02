Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,004,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,231.6 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

