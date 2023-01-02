Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Legato Merger Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Legato Merger Corp. II

About Legato Merger Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

