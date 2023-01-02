Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGTO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Legato Merger Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
About Legato Merger Corp. II
Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.
