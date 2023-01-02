Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Levitee Labs Stock Performance

LVTTF stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,056. Levitee Labs has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Levitee Labs Company Profile

Levitee Labs Inc, a multidisciplinary integrative wellness company, provides evidence-based alternative medicines and novel psychedelic therapies. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Selling Products. It offers treatments and medications for substance use disorders and chronic pain, such as myofascial pain, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and chronic regional pain syndrome, as well as hepatitis-C and mental health conditions.

