Lido Staked ETH One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.14 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,183.48 or 0.07092814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and $7.14 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,845,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

